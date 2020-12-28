‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Believe Swan Could Be A Pussycat Doll

After a successful first season, The Masked Singer returned to the U.K. on December 26 and had everyone trying to figure out who was singing underneath the new crazy costumes. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

One contestant that had viewers talking was Swan, who fans think could be a member of a girl group.

For their debut performance, they sang one of Shania Twain’s most successful songs, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” It is clear that Swan is a female vocalist with some sass. Their accent can be heard in some parts of their singing and they don’t appear to be British, resulting in people guessing international celebrities.

According to Radio Times, their first clue package described themselves as loyal, strong, and independent. They explained they have the freedom to spread their wings, have had a career that has been “very honored,” and hinted that they might have a connection to the ballroom and royalty of some sort.

When it came down to the panel’s guesses, they went with entertainers who perform on stage for a living — Michelle Visage, Darcey Bussell, and Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts.

Lots of viewers seemingly agreed and believed that a member of The Pussycat Dolls could be singing under the tall costume.

“Swan is Kimberly Wyatt or Ashley Roberts,” one user tweeted.

“The swan is a pussycat doll and I’m guessing Ashley Roberts #MaskedSingerUK,” another person shared in a tweet.

“I have no clue who Swan is, but Kimberly Wyatt is a good guess. She lives in the UK, as does Ashley Roberts. I thinks the judges are onto the right thing and she’s def a pussycat doll though. #MaskedSingerUK,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Absolutely convinced the Black Swan is Ashley Roberts I won’t be told otherwise #TheMaskedSinger,” a fourth person tweeted.

Swan’s clues imply that they are someone who can dance and Roberts and Wyatt both mainly serve as dancers in The Pussycat Dolls. Roberts also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing while Wyatt was a judge on Got To Dance in the U.K.

As for the royal connection, The Pussycat Dolls performed a medley of their hits at the Royal Variety, which can be watched on YouTube.

The group has also been honored with many accolades over the years — No. 1 singles, platinum records, awards, and sold out tours.

While Roberts and Wyatt are popular guesses, some people think Andrea Corr could also be Swan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her royal connection is receiving an MBE for her outstanding contribution to the music industry and charity work with The Corrs.