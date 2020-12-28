Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a health update on Instagram after testing positive for COVID-19 in early December. The Dancing with the Stars judge posted an image of herself taken in front of a Christmas tree on December 27 and revealed to her 394,000 followers how she is currently feeling as the old year comes to a close and 2021 is quickly approaching.

The DWTS personality said it was over two weeks since her initial results, but has since tested negative twice. The Dancing with the Stars judge initially shared a set of four short video clips seen here to fill everybody in on the situation. She said that after testing positive, she was home and following all the recommended guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She self-isolated and rested while she continued on the road to better health.

She shared that COVID doesn’t end when a test is negative. Carrie Ann spoke of lingering side effects that are really uncomfortable, including pain, congestion, and cough. She also experienced sinus pressure and strange, sharp shooting pains, per the caption attached to a post seen here.

Carrie Ann wrote that things don’t taste that great yet, and she can’t smell her own perfumed oils. This was discouraging to her as she said she loved scents and called life “bland” and “sad” when one cannot smell things. She said some of her favorites were lavender and eucalyptus and the coconut scent from a favorite body butter.

However, she understood how fortunate she was that she did not have to be hospitalized.

Rodin Eckenroth / Gety Images

Carrie Ann ended her post by stating that she knows she can get through this so she would just play her ukulele and be grateful.

Her fans applauded her perseverance and wished her continued health as she recovers.

“Love you, Carrie Ann!! I know you will come out on top! Can’t wait to celebrate life with you when we can!” wrote one follower on the social media site.

“I have been praying for your recovery. My husband and I tested positive and got the news on Christmas Eve. We are on day six. We are very blessed that we have very mild symptoms and seem to be one of the lucky ones. It’s very scary and overwhelming but with our faith I know we will get through this and we will come out on the other side stronger than ever and so will you,” penned a second fan.

“So very thankful that you okay, stay strong. Love you,” remarked a third follower.