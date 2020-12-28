Karina Ramos Showcases Killer Figure In Tiny Black Bikini

Former Miss Costa Rica Karina Ramos took to Instagram on Monday with a series of sizzling snapshots that saw her flaunting her figure in a black bikini. She wore the tiny number while she posed outside near palm trees.

Katina’s swimsuit had classic, triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. The bottoms also had a classic bikini cut, with straps that sat low on her hips. The number had bright pink stitching along the cups and the top edge of the bottoms. She also sported a sheer black coverup, which hung loosely around her upper arms.

The popular influencer’s cinnamon-hued hair was parted in the middle and styled straight.

For accessories, she wore a pair of small hoop earring and several rings. Karina also wore a dark polish on her fingernails.

The update consisted of three photos that captured the model standing outside. Palm trees were blurred in the distance and part of the blue sky could be seen. She posed next to a column wrapped in wicker.

Karina smiled as she looked away from the camera in the first picture. She tugged one side of her bathing suit bottoms with one hand while her other hand held the edge of her coverup. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at her chiseled abs. Leaning against the column, she stood with one leg in front of the other, showcasing her toned thighs.

In the second snap, Karina stood with one hip cocked to the side in a stance that showcased her hourglass figure. She looked off to one side with a smile on her face. A section of her hair fell over one shoulder, calling attention to her chest.

The model gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face in the third snap. Similar to the previous photos, she posed holding the strap of her bikini.

In the caption, Karina wrote that she wished she was at the beach. She also left a message in Spanish. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she told her followers she took a break from social media over the holidays. She also wished them a happy 2021 while leaving an encouraging message.

Karina showed off her figure and gorgeous tan in a recent update that saw her splashing around in the turquoise ocean. She sported a floral two-piece swimsuit that put all of her incredible curves on display.