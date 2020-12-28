Sarah Houchens Rocks Cheeky Panties While Going Braless On The Couch And Asks Fans About Their ‘NYE Plans’

Sarah Houchens looked hotter than ever in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The model flaunted her gym-honed physique in a scanty ensemble while asking fans about their upcoming New Year’s Eve plans.

The post hit Sarah’s page on Monday, December 28, and instantly captivated the attention of her 1.2 million followers. It included a total of three photos that saw her posing provocatively on a comfy couch that was covered with plush cushions and a furry white pillow.

In the first shot, the blond bombshell sat up on her haunches with her thighs spread apart while running her hands through her long locks. She turned to sit in profile to the camera in the second shot, then returned again to a front-facing position, her piercing blue eyes never once averting away from the lens along the way.

As for her look in the snaps, the 25-year-old went scantily-clad in a pair of semi-sheer black panties with an intricate lace design. The lingerie covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her toned legs and curvy hips well on display for her followers to admire. It had a unique double waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist. Fans were also treated to a good look at Sarah’s derriere in the cheeky garment, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her feed.

The model teamed her undergarments with a cozy beige sweater from Fashion Nova that she let slink down her arms in a sultry manner. The ribbed number fell in a slightly boxy fashion over Sarah’s slender frame and hit just below her rib cage to show off her flat tummy and chiseled abs. It was tied in a dainty bow in the middle of its neckline, though spread open over her chest to reveal that she was going braless underneath, giving the ensemble even more of a seductive vibe.

In the caption, Sarah asked her massive online audience what they were doing to ring in the new year later this week. A few shared their plans, though most seemed more enamored with the social media star herself, and flooded the comments section with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Can I have your abs plz,” quipped another fan.

“You are the highlight of my day,” a third follower remarked.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL ON INSTAGRAM. Just saying!” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 9,200 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.