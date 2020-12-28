Lori Loughlin Hit With Backlash As She’s Released From Prison Following Short 2-Month Sentence

The former 'Fuller House' star completed her jail sentence for her role in the college admissions scheme, but some think she just got a slap on the wrist.

Lori Loughlin has been released from jail.

More than a year and a half after her arrest for her involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal, in which she eventually pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, the Fuller House star was released from the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California, after serving a fast two-month sentence.

There had been rumors that the actress, who checked in to jail on October 30, would be released before Christmas due to a holiday weekend loophole. But the mom-of-two spent the holiday behind bars and was released in the early morning hours of Monday, December 28, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to USA Today.

The wealthy 56-year-old actress has already paid the $150,000 fine she was hit with as part of her punishment, but she still has 100 community service hours and two years of supervised release to fulfill as part of the sentence.

Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, remains incarcerated as he finishes out a five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, California.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Loughlin’s release sparked a steady stream of comments on social media. Many felt her sentence was entirely too lenient and reeked of privilege.

Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert blasted the judicial system that allowed the actress to serve just two months in jail.

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc,” Hubert tweeted. “Lori Loughlin…I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks, I would rather be bold, Black, and dignified! ”

“Lori Loughlin must of took out a title loan on her white privilege to get out of prison that fast,” another Twitter user wrote.

Many critics predicted that Loughlin will get a book deal and go on a “sympathy” tour in an attempt to rehab her reputation.

“#loriloughlin the poster child for white privilege,” one critic tweeted. “Watch her get a book deal and Lifetime movie ventures.”

“Lori Loughlin deserved a longer sentence! She doesn’t deserve anyone’s sympathy for her crimes,” another tweeted.

In May, Loughlin and her husband admitted to paying mastermind Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits.

In a surprise interview on Red Table Talk, Olivia Jade apologized for her family’s role in the scandal but reiterated that her parents only cheated the system out of love for their daughters.