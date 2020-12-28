Hunter McGrady Flaunts Thick Curves In Red Crop Top & Skintight Leggings: ‘Honoring Myself’

Known as Sports Illustrated‘s “curviest model,” Hunter McGrady took to social media over the weekend. The blond bombshell looked red hot in her workout gear that clung to her body like a glove.

The model showcased her voluptuous body in a crimson crop top. The garment had broad straps and underwire to support her bust. It also had fun yellow straps that crisscrossed at the back. She exposed a sliver of sideboob in the red outfit which complemented her skin tone.

On her lower half, Hunter rocked a pair of skintight leggings. She flaunted her bountiful booty, curvy hips, and thick thighs in the seamless pants.

Hunter pulled her hair away from her face, drawing attention to her beautiful features. She tied her dark blond tresses into a high ponytail, but some tendrils escaped in the back.

The 27-year-old posed indoors. The light-colored walls and a potted plant added to the airiness of the room.

She posed in front of a mirror. In her caption, she thanked Get Mirror, a “nearly invisible home gym,” for their gift of the tool that she was using to get her fitness routine going again.

In her lengthy caption, Hunter reflected on this past year. She felt that people have been hard on themselves regarding their health routines. She encouraged her fans and told them that they were doing everything right. She shared that she was back at the beginner level, which was fine because she believed that it was a fresh start for her. She pointed out that it could only go up from this point in her life. She also added a heart emoji after stating that she was honoring herself every step of the way.

Hunter posed with her back to the camera. The mirror reflected the front of her body and showed that both of her hands were on her hips. She looked over her shoulder at the lens and smiled.

Her followers loved the update and showered her with attention. The image has already accumulated more than 16,000 likes and over 200 comments since it went live. She received a lot of positive feedback.

“Cool! My goal too—and I’m so glad to see that outfit in real light. Just used my Fabletics credit to get this! I think I love the color even more!” one fan raved.

“It is so important to do what you can, when you can. Being kind and gentle to ourselves is my biggest goal for 2021,” another shared.

“I am so excited, I think I’m going to get that! You look awesome,” a third Instagram user gushed.