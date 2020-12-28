Ireland Baldwin Goes Fully Nude On The Beach In Sultry Black-And-White Snap

Ireland Baldwin is ready to get back in front in front of the camera, per her latest Instagram share.

Taking to her account on Sunday, December 27, the model expressed her desire to get creative again with photographer Tyler Kandel with a steamy throwback snap from her previous work with the cameraman. The sultry black-and-white snap saw Ireland going fully nude on the beach, likely sending pulses racing amongst her 647,000 followers who also seemed eager for more from the star.

The 25-year-old was seen posing on the shore in the sizzling new Instagram update. She laid on the ground, which was covered in a thin layer of water that was partially illuminated by the sun, and pressed her legs together while bending them at the knee and digging her toes in the soft white sand. She also turned her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with an alluring stare while parting her lips in a sensual manner.

While Ireland has proved many times that she is far from shy about flaunting her assets for the camera, the daughter of Alec Baldwin took things to the next level by stripping down to her birthday suit for the artsy photo op. The move made for a racy display of skin, as her chest was left completely bare as she emphasized her voluptuous bosom by arching her back in a seductive manner.

A small edit to the shot to add x’s over her bust helped to ensure that the photo would not be flagged for violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, though an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob was still very much exposed.

The blond also protected her modesty by placing both hands over her pelvis as she posed, again in an effort to keep the stunning image cemented on her feed. Fans were still treated to a full look at her pert derriere and long, lean legs, as well as her tatted arms, taut stomach, and abs.

Unsurprisingly, the flashback post proved to be incredibly popular with Ireland’s massive online audience, who have awarded it more than 13,000 likes within just 12 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to compliment the celeb’s jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful goddess,” one person wrote.

“Legs for days,” quipped another fan.

“Breathtaking…but you know that already,” a third follower remarked.

“Wonderful, pretty, and sexy,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Though Ireland may not be posing professionally in front of a camera any time soon, she has still been able to treat her fans to steamy new snaps from home. In another recent addition toot her feed, the beauty sent pulses racing she showed off her “Zoom meeting work attire,” which was nothing more than a sheer skirt and cheeky panties. The racy look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 17,000 likes and 266 comments to date.