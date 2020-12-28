Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Sparkling Gown With A Plunging Neckline

Brunette beauty Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning double update in which she showcased her New Year’s Eve ensemble. The photos were captured indoors in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and several elements of Nicole’s space were visible in the background.

In the first shot, she stood in the middle of what appeared to be a living room, with a white brick accent wall on one side of her and a thick wooden beam stretching across the ceiling. A large wooden table with benches on either side was visible in the background, as were a few decor elements, such as a green velvet couch and a pair of antlers mounted on the wall.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Nicole’s flawless figure in her sparkling ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Nicole has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the retailer’s own page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her audience was interested in picking up anything for themselves.

Nicole’s dress was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms exposed, and thick straps wrapped around her neck for a halter-like style. The neckline dipped dangerously low, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display, and the sequin-covered material stretched over her ample assets.

Nicole placed both hands on her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, and the eye-catching fabric draped over her lower body. One half hung down low, while the other had a revealing slit that left a large portion of her toned thigh on display.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down one side in soft curls. She kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed in the smoking-hot snap.

She switched up her pose for the second share, standing next to a large arched mirror with a golden frame. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 8,500 likes as well as 136 comments within 12 hours.

“So gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look stunning,” another added.

“Omg this outfit is incredible,” a third fan remarked.

“Real life angel in a stunning dress,” yet another follower chimed in.

Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her eager audience with a steamy triple share in which she rocked a sexy lingerie set that left little to the imagination. She posed in the same area of her space, perched atop the deep green couch spotted in her latest update, with the same statement mirror in the background.