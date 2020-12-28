‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Could Exotic Bird Be Jordin Sparks?

After the huge success of The Masked Singer, Fox premiered its first season of The Masked Dancer on December 27. The entertaining show is a similar format to The Masked Singer. However, the contestants aren’t required to sing while dancing. Actor Craig Robinson hosts the show while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale serve as panelists.

The first episode introduced viewers to the first six contestants. One in particular that stood out amongst the crowd was Exotic Bird.

For their first clue package, Exotic Bird was seen on a race track, getting ready to run and compete against others. A gun was shown that had glitter coming out of it and they were also seen holding a perfume bottle. They expressed that they are a “little competitive” and started their career when they were a teenager, explaining they were lucky enough to “win big” pretty quickly. After becoming famous, they felt attacked a lot for losing, their relationships, and for being “a big bird.” A package of eggs that read “Best By 07” also indicated that 2007 could be a special year for them.

Exotic Bird danced to Daddy Yankee, Katy Perry, and Snow’s hit song “Con Calma” for their debut performance. While it may not be clear whether dancing is something they do professionally, they definitely had rhythm and impressive moves.

When it came down for Exotic Bird to reveal a word to describe themselves, they said “scored.”

Brian was getting an athlete vibe from them and guessed that it might be Merriam Jones or Hope Solo.

Paula noted that they have a natural ability and can dance. The “The Promise of a New Day” hitmaker was convinced they are a performer and said a string of high-profile names — Fergie, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Hudson. Jeong, who is known for his wild guesses on The Masked Singer, said Venus Williams.

Viewers appear to be agreeing with Paula and believe Exotic Bird is someone who performs for a living and is confident that singer Jordin Sparks is underneath the mask.

“exotic bird is @JordinSparks! #MaskedDancer I’m feeling it!” one user tweeted.

“I don’t have guesses for all of them but calling now that The Exotic Bird is Jordin Sparks,” another person shared in a tweet.

Sparks rose to fame at age 17 after winning the talent show competition American Idol in 2007, which all seemingly links to the clues about becoming famous young, winning big, competing against others, and the “best by 07” on the packet of eggs. The VT heard Exotic Bird mention their previous relationships, which could relate to her split from Jason Derulo after she was dumped by him, per Her.

Exotic Bird remains in competition meaning fans will have to keep finding out if Sparks is underneath the costume.