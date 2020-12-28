Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Cleavage In A Ribbed Tank Top

Anna Nystrom flaunted her bombshell body in another sizzling shot that was shared on her Instagram feed. The image was posted on her account on December 27, and it’s been getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The photo captured the model posing slightly off-center. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Sweden, where many of her photos are snapped. She stood in front of a floor-length mirror with a frame that was outlined in bronze. The rest of the setting was simple and included a vase with a few tall, feathery plants. Anna popped her hip to the side and stretched her right foot in front of her left. She gazed into the camera with an alluring stare, playfully grabbing at the waistband of her pants.

She showed off her fit physique in a tank top that was tight on every inch of her figure. The charcoal-color of the garment popped perfectly against the model’s fair complexion. It had a ribbed fabric, which took her look to another level. The garment featured a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, showing off her ample assets. The bottom of the garment cut off near Anna’s ribs, exposing her rock hard abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of dark pants that complemented her top. It had a thick waistband that was high on her midsection, helping to accentuate her hourglass frame. The pants proceeded to fit tightly on the Anna’s shapely thighs before flaring out near her knees. She wore her long, blond locks with a middle part and they spilled effortlessly over her chest.

In the caption of the post, the model mentioned that her outfit was so comfy, and it makes her look taller than she actually is. She also took the time to reveal her height to fans. It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the sizzling shot, and it accrued more than 66,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Anna’s amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Merry Christmas to you. I love you so much my dear,” one folllower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Was you’re dad a boxer because dang you’re a knockout,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Your absolutely gorgeous Anna wow,” a third exclaimed with a single red heart.

“A beautiful and amazing woman who is a divine angel,” one more chimed in.