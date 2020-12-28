Debbie Gibson Shares Lyme Disease Battles & Self Care Tips In Raw Instagram Post: ‘Shifts Happen’

Debbie Gibson spoke about the struggles she faced regarding her battle against the symptoms of Lyme Disease as well as sharing the ways she utilized several self-care techniques in a raw Instagram post along with a photo that she said represented who she really was. She discussed how she had overcome her health struggles over the past year. Debbie said that in 2019 she was very sick. The celebrity shared she was in overdrive and not connected to doing exactly what was best for her. This led to Lyme flares and new physical symptoms that she was finally able to overcome.

She said that one day prior she really wanted to go on a group outing with friends but her body and mind needed stillness. She was not sure about how wearing a mask would be for her breathing but of course, she would have worn it had she decided to head out. Debbie expressed that she was a recovering people pleaser and it was hard to say no to her pals and what promised to be a fun evening.

Throughout this pandemic, Debbie said she had learned many things and among them was that some processes cannot be rushed. She said that in life, one cannot fast-forward to an outcome and when she tries to take a shortcut it usually backfires. The singer said this year had been one of extreme patience, faith, and diligence as well as a quiet persistence and acceptance of baby steps. Debbie also shared that she tried not to be lead by panic or fear.

John Lamparski / Getty Images

The morning she posted the snap, Debbie shared that prior, she did a routine of movement, intentional breathing, and vocal practice. Aftward, when she looked in the mirror, she said she finally looked and felt like herself. She posted the photograph because she believed that so many of her fans had been treading water and trying to connect with themselves in what felt like the midst of chaos and wanted to show them that progress was possible.

Debbie’s message appeared to resonate with her followers who added their own comments to the post.

“Deb you’re looking fabulous! Your positive energy really shines through in the picture and transfers to everyone who sees you. Thank you so much,” they posted.

“Great message Debbie! You always pull through and stay positive. Proud of you,” penned a second follower.

“Sending you all the positive vibes! You look beautiful! Stay healthy!!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Amazing. Thank you so much for sharing and for your beautiful energy and authenticity, always!! Love and blessings to you through the rest of this holiday season and into the new year!” claimed a fourth fan.