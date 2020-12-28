‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For December 28 – January 1: Overhearing A Secret & A Brutal Demand

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers for the week of December 28 – January 1 reveal that secrets threaten to tear a marriage apart. Sisters will go head-to-head, and a couple has their first fight.

Monday, December 28 – Zende Asks Paris To Stay

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) extends an olive branch to her stepson, per The TV Guide. She asks Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to move into the Logan estate now that he is recovering from brain surgery. The move will touch Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) who knows that she put aside her feelings for his benefit.

As seen below, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) feels that her sister has overstayed her welcome and requests her to leave town. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) overhears the conversation and later asks Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) to stay.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe becomes upset that Paris is still in LA and upending her life. pic.twitter.com/byuPQH60zg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 22, 2020

Tuesday, December 29 – Zoe’s Anger Puzzles Carter

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells his fiancée that he got Paris a job at Forrester Foundation. As a social worker with fundraising experience, she’s the perfect fit for their charity events. He’s taken aback by Zoe’s anger.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) struggles with his conscience because of his guilty feelings. As seen in the tweet below, he has been struggling with his guilt for some time. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will begin to unravel.

Feeling guilty, Liam vows to be the husband that Hope deserves today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/iSn6YCiRHY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2020

Wednesday, December 30 – Hope Demands The Truth

Zoe and Carter have their first fight on the soap opera. Zoe insists that he takes back his job offer because she doesn’t want Paris to work for Forrester Foundation.

Hope overhears Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) having a private conversation. She overhears something that immediately makes her suspicious. The blond will demand the truth when she confronts them about what they have been hiding.

Thursday, December 31 – Zoe Makes A Shocking Demand

Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) declares his love for Steffy. The two recently made love and he spoiled her with a cup of coffee in the morning, as seen in the image above. Instead of basking in his affection, Steffy feels guilty and worries about the truth coming out.

Since Paris didn’t heed her request the first time, Zoe will ramp up her tactics. The model makes it clear that Paris has upended her life. She has made Los Angeles her home and doesn’t need her sister’s interference. She demands that Paris leave town immediately even though she knows that Carter wants to offer her a job.

Friday, January 1 – Repeat Episode – Bill & Katie’s First Wedding

CBS will show a classic episode originally aired on November 1, 2009. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) tied the knot for the first time in a gorgeous garden wedding. They got married in a park near Katie’s home and the bride wore a beautiful dress, as seen above. Bill realizes that Katie makes him a better man in the middle of the ceremony.