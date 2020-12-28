NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Could Form ‘Big Three’ Of DeMar DeRozan, Luka Doncic, And Kristaps Porzingis

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and his future with the San Antonio Spurs. He may have opted into the final year of his contract but if they struggle to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Spurs may consider moving him before the 2021 trade deadline. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

One of his potential suitors on the market before the 2021 trade deadline is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested a way on how the Mavericks could form a “Big Three” of DeRozan, Luka Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis this season. In the proposed scenario, Dallas would be sending a package that includes Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2021 first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for DeRozan.

“Going out and trading for DeMar DeRozan not only gives the Mavericks a fantastic wing player to pair with their young core, but gives the Mavericks plenty of financial flexibility. Dallas would have plenty of money to work with in free agency next offseason if they were to trade for DeRozan since his contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the year. The biggest thing for the Dallas Mavericks this year is that they do not have reliable scorers outside of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, which is why bringing in DeMar DeRozan makes sense.”

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

DeRozan may have plenty of flaws in his game, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. His arrival in Dallas would ease the loads on Doncic’s shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking and give them a third star who has plenty of playoff experience. DeRozan wouldn’t make the Mavericks an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, but if he meshes well with Doncic and Porzingis, it would undoubtedly boost their chances of beating Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in a best-of-seven series.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would not only be beneficial for the Mavericks but also for the Spurs. Instead of losing DeRozan in the 2021 free agency for nothing, they would be receiving two younger replacements for him in the wing in Hardaway Jr. and Finney-Smith. The proposed trade would also provide them with another future first-round selection that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster.