‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Shares New Pics Of Growing Baby Bump: ‘I Literally Woke Up Like This’

The mom-to-be popped out just in time for Christmas.

Scheana Shay showed off her baby bump in new Instagram photos.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, is expecting a baby girl with her longtime love Brock Davies in April, but up until recently her belly remained flat. But in photos shared over the holiday weekend, Scheana’s bump was in full view.

In a photo posted on her social media page, Scheana wore a form-fitting brown dress that said “Pretty Little Pudding” on it as she posed alongside a lit white Christmas tree loaded with wrapped gifts underneath it. The SURver had her hair and makeup done in the glamorous snap, and was all smiles as she celebrated the holidays in Palm Springs, California. Scheana captioned the post by revealing that she was feeling “extra merry” this holiday season.

In the comments section, fans agreed that Scheana was glowing. But many zeroed in on her bump that was all but non-existent until now.

“There’s that gorgeous bump!!!” one fan wrote.

“Awe your sweet bump /girl finally decided to make her appearance,” another chimed in.

“Where did that belly come from?: another follower asked. “She is getting closer.”

“I literally woke up like this lol,” Scheana replied.

“The bump came out of nowhere!! So beautiful Scheana,” another fan wrote.

“Tell me about it! I’m the definition of ‘I woke up like this’ lol,” the Vanderpump Rules beauty replied.

Scheana gave fans a more intimate view of her belly on her Instagram story. In a new post shared with her followers, the Bravo star posed in an unbuttoned pink satin pajama top as she showed off her bare bump in a bathroom mirror selfie.

“She’s growing,” the mom-to-be captioned the pic.

While it took the expectant mom a little while to pop out, she previously revealed she was growing sideways even though she barely had a bump after gaining weight. Last month, Scheana noted that she was getting “wider” and had gained “four inches,” which meant none of her jeans shorts fit her anymore, according to Us Weekly.

“I’ve gained 16 pounds, but I still don’t look pregnant,” she said. “I’m starting to get stretch marks. I just thought I would be one of those girls who doesn’t get stretch marks because my mom didn’t get stretch marks. I thought they were genetic.”

Scheana has seemed pleased by her newfound bigger bottom, which has been an extra pregnancy perk. In an Instagram post, the Bravo star thanked her baby girl for the unexpected change in her figure.