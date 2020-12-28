‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Brooke Forgives Thomas & Sets Up A Shoulder For Hope To Cry On

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 28 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wants to start afresh. Wanting to prove herself to her husband, she makes an unexpected gesture of forgiveness.

It’s no secret that Brooke cannot stand Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The designer hurt her family when he became obsessed with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and kept her baby from her. Since then, Thomas has been persona non grata in her house. This has been a tremendous source of tension between Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Brooke Extends An Olive Branch

Just like on Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke will endear herself to her husband with her kindness. At the Christmas party, she hung the late Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) portrait over the mantelpiece, as seen in the below image. Even though the painting only went up for the dinner, Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook) appreciated the gesture.

Similarly, Brooke will extend an olive branch to Ridge’s son, per The TV Guide. She will invite Thomas to move into the Logan estate so that he can recuperate. He has had major brain surgery and needs to recover after nearly losing his life.

This will also save Ridge endless trips to Thomas’s apartment. The designer lives alone and his father would have worried about him being by himself.

Ridge will appreciate Brooke trying to put the past behind them. For too long, she has only believed the worst about Thomas. He will also feel relief now that her vendetta with his son is coming to an end.

Hope Has A Shoulder To Cry On

Thomas will accept Brooke’s invitation. After all, he has been an outsider for so long. He longs to be a part of the family again. He also appreciates that Brooke trusts him enough to let him be in her house.

The designer also loves the idea of staying in Brooke’s home. He has been separated from his son for a long time. At least now he and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will stay on the same estate. Hopefully, he will be able to spend more time with the little boy.

Thomas recently told Hope that he still loves her. He also told her that he is not obsessed with her and wants her to be happy. Now that he has had surgery, he seems to be more level-headed. Hopefully, he will be able to keep his feelings to himself.

However, it was also Thomas that predicted that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would mess up sooner or later. Those who follow the soap opera know that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently slept together. It’s only a matter of time before Hope finds out and her marriage is on the rocks. As for Thomas, he will be a convenient shoulder to cry on.