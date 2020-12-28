Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Matching Sports Bra & Cycling Shorts

Isabella Buscemi flaunted her assets and fit figure in a new Instagram update, which she shared with her 2.5 million followers on Sunday, December 27. The hot internet personality wore a skintight fitness set in the double update.

The black two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging cycling shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her bust that made her cleavage pop. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her chiseled abs and taut stomach.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, and the waistline sat just below her belly button. The skintight piece helped emphasize the curves of her hips down to her lean thighs. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her tanned skin.

Dressed in her sexy sportswear, Isabella was snapped outdoors, posing in front of her car. The door on the passenger’s side was open, and it showed a glimpse of the car’s red-and-black interior. In the first pic, she posed front and center with her legs parted. She tugged at her bottoms with her left hand as she looked straight at the lens.

In the second snap, the hottie changed up her stance. She turned around to show off her toned backside. Some viewers appreciated the cheeky display, expressing their thoughts in the comments. She was still tugging at her waistband as she looked to the side with a pensive expression.

Isabella accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, stud earrings, a watch, and a ring. She was also carrying a black bag, which was worn over her shoulder. The influencer wore her golden locks down and opted for a wavy hairstyle.

In the caption, Isabella revealed that the “Black Ribbed set” was from her brand, Pchee Bum. She also shared that the activewear was available for purchase online.

The share has earned plenty of praise from her avid online supporters, including several fellow influencers, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 50,200 times and left more than 370 comments on the tantalizing post.

“I like your personality and sex appeal. You are so hot and beautiful,” one of her followers wrote.

“I need this in every color! It looks so flattering. Good job on the line! My friend owns several sets, and I can see that they are well-made and can last for years,” commented another fan.

“Oh, Isa. You are so pretty and sexy, even in workout clothes,” added a third admirer.