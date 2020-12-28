Derek Hough Serenades Fans, Tells Them ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough serenaded fans in a new Instagram video clip where he told them “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” He took a crack at singing the song made famous by Finneas Baird O’Connell, known mononymously as Finneas, the brother of Billie Eilish and her co-songwriter and producer.

In the caption of the upload, Derek said that since he had previously danced to the song he wanted to try his hand at singing it.

The handsome professional dancer sat behind a black piano in the home he shares with his longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. Behind him was a guitar that hung on the wall with a light atop it. He began to sing the song and play at the same time. The video showed him as he struck the chords in conjunction with his vocals.

Derek wore a plain, black t-shirt in the clip. His blond hair was neatly brushed back away from his face, which sported a neat mustache and beard.

In the comments section, fans swooned in appreciation of the performance.

“Is there anything you can’t do??? So, so, talented,” remarked one follower.

“Wow, that’s a great voice love to hear more of it,” penned a second fan.

“So so beautiful! Your talent has no boundaries, Derek! I saw your show in Connecticut and it was amazing! You should do it again when this pandemic is over,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Wow! I was not expecting that. No fair!! Sing, dance, and play the piano like a dreamboat!” claimed a fourth admirer.

In the finale of the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, Derek demonstrated his dance expertise with a solo performance to the above tune. He used a few props that were added to enhance the performances as he effortlessly demonstrated his skills as a dancer. A coat and clothing rack, a disco ball, ladder, and wooden crates all provided fun opportunities for Derek to keep the audience’s attention.

In the clip seen below, Derek wowed the audience during the finale.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derek admitted that he had not danced solo since he was 12.

“To be honest with you, it was kind of a COVID thing,” he continued. “Usually I would be like, ‘I want to do a group number,’ something like that, but it just logistically made sense to do a solo. It has challenged me, for sure, but I am looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun and I will say this: it’s an homage to some of my heroes.”