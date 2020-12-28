Belle Lucia Flaunts Curves In A Skintight Ruched Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Belle Lucia showed off her tantalizing curves in her latest Instagram share, thrilling her 1.3 million followers with the steamy update. The influencer rocked a skintight mini dress that emphasized her hourglass frame.

Belle was photographed in the evening inside a tall building. According to the geotag, she was at The Shard London. She posed near the glass windows that showed an amazing view of the city. As it was dark, city lights were mostly seen, as well as droplets, as it was raining outside.

In the first snapshot, she stood in the middle of the frame with her body angled sideways. The hottie positioned her left thigh forward as she crossed her arms over her midsection, just below the breasts. Instead of looking at the camera, she gazed to her right as the photographer took the shot.

The second image featured Belle in a similar pose. This time, she turned her head while still looking to the side. The stance made the curves of her hips and booty look more noticeable. The lack of light prompted the photographer to use flash in the pictures, which added more light to the photos.

Belle wore a dangerously short cream-colored dress made of satin fabric that looked shiny when hit by light. The garment had a ruched design with off-the-shoulder sleeves. The piece boasted a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of her décolletage. The snug fit and the underwire feature enhanced her cleavage. It had a body-hugging fit, which helped emphasize her killer curves, with the hem hitting at her upper thighs.

Belle sported a dainty necklace as her only accessory. She wore her long locks down and styled in soft curls that fell on her back.

Belle wrote a short caption and added a heart emoji. She asked her followers to share their “New Year resolutions.” She also shared that her outfit came from Oh Polly and tagged the brand in the post.

Since being published on the social media platform, the new share has been liked more than 34,200 times and has received over 200 comments. Her legion of fans wrote various messages, with most of them telling her how beautiful she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji to express their feelings about the new addition to her feed.

“You are so gorgeous and so sexy! Words can’t describe your beauty,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are a real-life Bratz doll! That is a lovely dress, and it showed off your body. Great choice,” gushed another admirer.