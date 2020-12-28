Lindsey Pelas Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top In Eye-Popping Hot Tub Video: ‘Little Winter Baby’

Model, actress and podcaster Lindsey Pelas heated up her Instagram feed with a scorching bikini video wherein she put all of her perky assets on display while posing in an outdoor hot tub. The sizzling blonde flashed the flesh in a triangle string two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination, serving up a sexy show of her gorgeous curves from all possible angles.

Lindsey’s chest was barely contained by a skimpy halterneck top featuring minuscule cups that caused her chest to spill out on all sides. The black textured number exposed her busty cleavage in its entirety, while also showing a tantalizing amount of sideboob and underboob. The revealing swimwear also included a scanty thong that bared her buns. The item drew attention to her slender hips with a set of double side straps and dipped low enough in the front to leave her flat tummy on show.

The internet vixen finished off the smoking-hot look with a white beanie hat complete with a playful poof ball on top, dubbing herself a “little winter baby” in the caption. She added a bit of bling with small hoop earrings and showed off her platinum-blond tresses perfectly coiffed in wavy curls that spilled down her back or tumbled over her shoulder, depending on the pose. Her manicure was also on point, as Lindsey rocked long nails that featured chic French tips.

The steamy video was a promotional clip for Bang Energy, as indicated in the post. The footage started off with a booty-centered shot that showed Lindsey standing with her legs apart. The smokeshow gave fans an eyeful of her pert posterior as she looked over her shoulder, smiling from ear to ear and sultrily caressing her thigh. The 29-year-old then turned her side to the camera, flaunting her trim midriff while sipping an energy drink. The following shots captured her from the front, turning her voluptuous chest into a focal point.

At one point, the bombshell sat down in the tub and showcased her chiseled pins while splashing around and crossing one leg over the other. The final scenes saw her sitting on the edge of the tub with her knees parted, enjoying more of her refreshing lime-flavored drink.

According to the geotag, the footage was filmed at Big Bear Mountain. Shared with her 8.7 million Instagram followers Sunday, the video amassed more than 131,400 views in just 15 hours. Lindsey’s army of fans also left over 520 comments on her post, wherein they showered the model with compliments.

“Winter queen [snowflake emoji] looking gorgeous as always babe!!!” said one person.

“Oh damn it’s snowing but it’s HOT out here,” quipped another Instagrammer.

“Wow you are just so amazing abs so smoking hot,” a third fan complimented Lindsey’s fierce physique.

“I’m working hard to be at your level… Keep rocking my love!” chimed in a fourth devotee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsey gave her online admirers a little taste of the outdoor bikini shoot on December 18, when she posted a photo of herself in the same get-up. In the snap, the model spotlighted her rounded derrière and incredible thigh gap, earning 59,000-plus likes from her eager audience.