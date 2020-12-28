Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Reportedly Getting ‘Serious’ As They Spend Holidays In Kentucky With Her Family

The 'Dancing With the Stars' lovebirds are getting 'pretty serious' weeks after confirming their romance.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are getting serious as they spend the holidays together in Kentucky.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 29 stars traveled from California to spend the Christmas holiday with Chrishell’s family, and Keo reportedly “fit right in” with the Kentucky clan, a source told Hollywood Life.

“It’s just clicking,” the insider said of Keo, 21, and Chrsjell, 39. “And it’s natural and effortless on both of their parts.”

The source added that the holiday plans had been in the making even before the couple’s trip to Mexico last week with pals Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo.

“[Chrishell] asked [Keo] to join her at her family’s for Christmas a few weeks ago and they’ll be spending New Year’s together too,” the source dished. “It was an easy decision for both of them to do this and they both have been looking forward to Keo meeting her family.”

The insider also revealed that a romance with a man like Keo was just what Chrishell needed after her high-profile divorce from actor Justin Hartley last year. The This Is Us star reportedly blindsided his wife of two years with divorce papers before publicly moving on with actress Sofia Pernas.

“He showers her with so much love and affection and is such a gentleman to her,” the insider said of Keo.

“He’s very kind and nurturing and seems to be just what she needed after her divorce. They have gotten pretty serious pretty quickly but they both seem to be OK with that.”

Laretta Houston/Kelsey McNeal / Getty Images

In an interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Instagram Live, Chrishell admitted that she was initially hesitant to date Keo, who is almost nine years her junior.

“I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he’s younger,” she admitted, per ET Online. “I was in my head and I was thinking… But a lot of guys my age and older still don’t want what I am looking for…”

The sweet update comes after Chrishell cane under fire for sharing photos of her Kentucky clan’s Christmas celebration, which included Keo and at least eight other mask-free family members posing in matching pajamas for a gathering that was not socially distanced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chrishell later apologized for her photo, in the edited post which can be seen here, as she explained that she just got caught up in the holiday spirit after a difficult year that included the death of her mother.

“Keo brought such welcomed happiness and selfishly I posted in a very happy moment,” the Selling Sunset beauty wrote.