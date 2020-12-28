Jade Grobler Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Sizzling New Video

Jade Grobler updated her Instagram page with a sizzling new video on Sunday, December 27, tantalizing plenty of her 1.1 million followers. The internet sensation flaunted her bodacious curves in a tiny bikini for the short clip, which was paired with the song “Sweet & Sour” by Jawsh 685 feat. Lauv and Tyga.

In the footage, Jade spent the day near the beach, flaunting her killer body and ample assets. At the beginning of the reel, she walked out to the balcony through a sliding glass door. The angle displayed her toned backside. Many of her viewers gushed over her perky booty, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

At one point, the babe leaned on the railings as she gazed at the amazing scenery. The views showed the vast ocean filled with yachts, the shoreline, and palm trees. Later on, Jade faced the camera, smiling, as she turned to show off the front side of her fit figure.

Jade sported a light blue bikini that left plenty of skin exposed. It included a top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small, her shapely breasts were hardly contained. The garment also had a plunging neckline that exposed her decolletage. The straps that provided support were thicker than usual, and it clung over her shoulders, accentuating her toned arms. The snug fit of the piece pushed her bust inward, which made her cleavage look prominent.

The matching thong was just as scanty. It had a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat tummy and defined abs. The waistband clung high to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts also displayed plenty of skin and helped emphasize her long legs.

For the occasion, Jade opted to wear her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant, a string bracelet, and a gold bangle. She left her blond hair down, styled straight, and let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In under a day of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post has earned more than 17,100 likes and an upward of 290 comments. Hundreds of her online admirers flocked to the comments section, showering her with messages and compliments. Most of them praised her physique, while others wrote about her beauty. Several others expressed their admiration for the model with a mix of emoji.

“Hot stuff!! I can’t wait to see more of you this coming new year. Hopefully, more travel pics,” one of her fans wrote.

“Goodness gracious! This is bomb! Sometimes, I can’t handle your posts. So stunning!!” added another social media user.

“Dreaming of a tropical destination for NYE. You are so lucky,” a third follower commented.