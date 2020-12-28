Pamela Anderson Pouts Full Lips In Sassy, Topless Throwback Snap

Pamela Anderson pouted her full lips in a sassy, topless throwback snap taken in what appeared to be a beachfront setting with her 1.1 million followers. They hit the “like” button in appreciation over 21,000 times thus far. The actress and activist longed for sunshine-filled days in the caption of the color image which appeared to have been taken some time ago.

In the pic, she wore nothing but a large, gold statement necklace that dripped with faux diamonds and an oversized, straw sun hat.

The photo was taken from the waist up as seen here, where the actress was topless and the layered strands of her jewelry fell deep into her décolletage. As she leaned forward, her left shoulder pushed upward. She turned her face toward it and lay her cheek atop it. Her arms appeared to push her breasts together in the snap.

Pamela’s platinum blond tresses tumbled down over her shoulders. Wispy bangs fell seductively over her left eye.

In the caption of the stunning pic, Pamela expressed her “need” for the sunshine of either California or the French Riviera.

Her fans shared their love of the photo in the caption of the snap. These were limited as Pam only allowed comments from those she follows.

Artist Marcus Suarez posted a series of fire, heart, and smile emoji as his commentary.

“This is a perfect “Summer Hat” campaign photograph! Coming summer 2021!” remarked a second follower.

Pamela continues to use her Instagram feed as a way to share her messages of hope and activism via sultry snaps that capture the attention of her social media fans. She then adds a meaningful message as part of her post to educate and interest those who follow her.

In a recent upload seen here, she included a photograph of herself as the character of Barb Wire from the 1996 film of the same name. The image had a graphic atop where she posted a passionate message about preserving the environment. It said, “I turn boobs into trees and whales and oceans.”

The Inquisitr reported that The post began with a letter Pamela wrote to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) when she was 28 years old and the star of Baywatch. According to the caption, the actress surrendered images of her stunning shape willingly, but there were terms for their use. While her pictures, stories, and love interests circulated the internet and press, she would be talking about the things she cared most about.