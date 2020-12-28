‘Mama June’ Shannon Celebrates 11 Months Of Sobriety, Shows Off Stunning New Look In Series Of IG Snaps

“Mama June” Shannon of WeTV’s From Not to Hot is celebrating 11 months of sobriety. She posted a series of three photos that documented her journey over the past several years. These spanned from the period before she was addicted to drugs through the darkest time in her life before taking charge of her decisions for the better in late 2019.

The television personality, who shot to fame as the matriarch of a clan of four daughters in the reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, had previously struggled with cocaine addiction. She was arrested in March of 2019 at an Alabama gas station alongside longtime boyfriend Geno Doak, as was reported by TMZ. June was subsequently charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Geno was arrested on the same charges in addition to a charge of domestic violence/harassment.

It seems that June has put her dark past behind her the new share, seen here, where she discussed how she had turned her life around.

June began her post with an expression of hope and joy during this celebratory season for her followers. She then shared that she was sober for almost one year and that she felt “really good.”

June posted several photos to document how far she had come in her recovery.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

One was an image of where she wore makeup with her hair done at the beginning of her journey into drugs. In a second snap, she posted a scene still from her family’s TLC series where she said she looked “rough as hell” after being on cocaine for a few years. In the final snap, June looked better than ever in a dressy shirt, with her hair and nails done and her teeth fixed.

June said she was proud of herself and how far she had come in her sobriety. She said she knew a lot of people who had relapsed throughout the coronavirus pandemic and said that having a relapse was not an option for her.

She recently told one of her alumni directors at Banyan Treatment Centers that sometimes she felt “kind of greedy” because they have been so much more helpful to her in her recovery than they could imagine and she could never return all that kindness.

In conclusion, June told her fans that in one month, she would be able to follow her new dream of working in a rehab facility to help others.

Her fans applauded her for staying on the right path towards overall wellness.

“So proud of you… amazing how far you’ve come in almost a year,” wrote one follower.

“This is amazing, go June!” penned a second Instagram user.

“Atta girl! I just celebrated 4 yrs on Christmas Eve! Keep at it girl!! It only gets better,” claimed a third fan.