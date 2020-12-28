Amanda Trivizas Showcases Sideboob & Voluptuous Booty In Racy Thong: ‘It’s Just You And Me’

Amanda Trivizas looked smoking hot when she recently took to Instagram. Her formidable following of over 912,000 followers also seemed to like the photo of her sporting a multi-colored bikini as the offering has already racked up over 57,000 likes.

The 21-year-old rocked a royal blue bikini with orange straps. The colors complemented Amanda’s sun-kissed skin, and together with the filter, the two-piece added a retro vibe to the snap.

The top had a halter neck cross top that drew attention to her upper torso. The model flaunted her ample cleavage in the swimwear that seemed a tad too small. Amanda’s sideboob spilled from the tight confines of the fabric.

Amanda teamed the top with some barely-there bottoms. She wore a tiny thong that tied at her hips. She showcased her round booty, thick thighs, and curvy hips as she posed for the camera.

The influencer wore a center path and styled her hair casually. She let her raven tresses fall down her back and shoulders gracefully. She also rocked a pair of gold earrings that framed her facial features.

Amanda chose to model her outfit in a room with a large mirror running across it. She posed in profile, treating her followers to a side-long view of her enviable curves.

The social media star leaned forward against a counter and lifted her pert booty. She arched her back while thrusting her chest forward so that it almost touched the mirror. Amanda then looked over her shoulder at the camera.

Amanda’s gaze was provocative and sensual. She widened her eyes and pouted her full lips as she locked her gaze with the lens.

The image sparked an immediate frenzy among her fans. Many influencers, such as Sofia Bevarly, Abigail Ratchford, and Hannah Palmer, also weighed in on the picture. Her admirers raced to engage with her on social media, inundating her with likes and compliments. This particular snap has already received more than 500 comments.

“Complete perfection in one person,” one admirer wrote.

“You are a hurricane of sensuality,” another complimented her.

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Amanda’s looks.

“Wow, you really dazzle with your sensuality and beauty,” they raved before adding a slew of emoji.

In her caption, Amanda left a rather titillating message. A fan replied to her words rather wistfully.

“I wish it was just you and me [heart emoji],” they wished.

Amanda recently stunned her admirers with a sultry video. In the offering, she ran her hands over her bikini-clad curves. To date, the clip has garnered more than 50,000 likes.