Abby Dowse Sits On A Chair With Her Legs Spread While Rocking Booty-Baring Lingerie

Abby Dowse gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers something to drool over on Monday, December 28, when she shared a steamy bedroom selfie in which she wore insanely sexy black lace lingerie. The Aussie model spotlighted her toned booty by posing on her bedside chair, turning over her shoulder to snap a full-body pic in the mirror. The nearly all-white décor gave prominence to her racy attire, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on her sizzling curves. The sultry pose did the rest, treating her eager audience to an eyeful of her heart-shaped posterior.

The blond bombshell smoldered in a three-piece lingerie set from Fashion Nova, which included a wide garter belt that accentuated her sculpted waist. The ensemble also featured a skimpy bra that seemed to have a semi-sheer mesh back. However, the pièce de résistance was a racy thong bottom made entirely out of bands of lace that crisscrossed over her buttocks and lower back. The strappy number created a sexy cut-out pattern that flashed a copious amount of skin, exposing Abby’s peachy buns. A pair of garters decorated with flirty bows draped down her rounded backside, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Abby flaunted her pert derrière as she arched her back and spread open her legs. She raised her heel from the ground and leaned her bare foot against the chair leg, showing off her fit, muscular calf. The sexy pose also teased her chest, in addition to flaunting her chiseled pin. The babe tucked one hand behind her head, grasping her golden locks between her fingers and playfully ruffling her hair. She slightly parted her lips in a seductive expression, all the while staring into the phone to make sure she captured that perfect shot.

The 31-year-old made her caption all about the detailing on her lingerie, and added a spade suit emoji.

The upload was an instant hit with Abby’s online admirers, racking up more than 19,170 likes in the first two hours. Plenty of her supporters and fellow Aussie models and influencers, such as Laura Amy, Chrysten Zenoni, and Skye Wheatley, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans were rendered speechless by the provocative look, opting to express their adoration with emoji alone.

“So much perfection in one picture Abby,” said one Instagrammer.

“Wow simply marvellous [sic] girl I like you very much,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Gorgeous enchanting and captivating,” a third person described the smoking-hot update.

“Just unfathomable how beautiful you are,” wrote a fourth devotee.