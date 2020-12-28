‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Spotted At LAX With Brian Austin Green Weeks After Revealing She’s Dating New Guy

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer was spotted with the actor

Sharna Burgess was spotted heading out of Los Angeles with actor Brian Austin Green weeks after revealing that she’s dating someone new.

In new photos posted by The Daily Mail, the 35-year-old Australian dancer was seen at LAX with the 47-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 alum. The two were seen waiting in line together at an airport café while dancing to Christmas music, then were spotted sitting together as they waited to board their flight.

Both stars were dressed casually and wore face masks and held carry-on suitcases as they awaited their flight.

The surprising new pics come just a few weeks after she told Us Weekly that she has a new man in her life after going on “many social distancing dates” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I actually am not on the market anymore,” Sharna told the outlet earlier his month. “But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Sharna added revealed that she met her new guy through a mutual friend and their initial dates were at the park on “separate blankets and sitting six feet apart” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that while the romance was still new, it felt “different to all the rest of them.”

The Aussie dancer also made it clear that she hoped to keep her new romance private and just “enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

James Gourley / Getty Images

Fans know that Brian split from his wife, Megan Fox, earlier this year. The exes share three young sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, and Brian also has a teen son, Kassius, with his ex, actress Vanessa Marcil. The actor has been linked to models Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden since his split from his wife, while Megan is in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On social media, the reaction was nothing short of surprise over the potential new couple alert. One Twitter user wrote that the news of a romance between Sharna and Brian was quite the way to end an already wild year.

“2020 really said ‘Here hold one more Hollywood shocker,'” the commenter wrote.

“Okay but can you imagine MGK, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and Sharna in a room together?” another tweeted. “I would love to hear those conversations.”

In August, Brian defended his decision to date several different women at once after his split from his wife of 10 years. While he was accused of being a player, in an interview on Hollywood Raw With Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the actor noted that what people normally do “when they get out of something” is they date around.

“They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with somebody then something builds from there,” he said, per Too Fab.

Sharna, meanwhile, had been in talks to star n the Australian version of the reality dating show The Bachelorette before the pandemic put things on hold.