Holly Sonders Puts On Busty Presentation In Loose Crocheted Bra & Nude Stockings

Holly Sonders left very little to the imagination in her latest update, delighting her 517,000 Instagram followers. The model lit up her social media feed with a sexy snap where she showed off all of her curves while wearing the bare minimum.

In the titillating photo, Holly wore a crocheted top that loosely draped over her busty chest. She flaunted her impressive cleavage and sideboob in the risqué ensemble that had many waxing lyrical in the comments section. The bra had a fringed underband that added movement to the top.

On the bottom, Holly rocked nude stockings. The pantihose clung to her slim thighs and voluptuous booty. She pulled the hosiery over her navel, drawing attention to her toned abs and petite waist. The waistband also highlighted her curvy hourglass silhouette.

Holly held a pair of sunglasses in her hand, her only visible accessory. She styled her brunette tresses in a side-part, allowing her mane to cascade down her back and shoulders.

The former Golf channel host posed indoors for this particular offering. She stood in front of a large bathroom mirror. The room had a white basin covered with beauty products and a hairdryer.

In the photo, Holly’s hips were angled to the side as she crossed her thighs. She arched her back as she thrust out her chest and surveyed herself in the mirror. She raised her arm and pouted at her reflection. She held up her shades as she got ready and widened her eyes at the mirror.

Her fans showed their appreciation for the update by engaging with her on the platform. This specific image has already garnered over 8,000 likes. Many people also waxed lyrical in the comment section.

An admirer profusely expressed their gratitude.

“Thank you, thank you… Merry Christmas. Thank you for all the great photos,” they wrote.

Another follower lavished her with praise and offered their opinion.

“May be your best pic ever!” they gushed.

“All dressed up and ready to go,” one person commented.

A fourth Instagrammer wanted to know if she had plans for the evening. In her caption, Holly may have hinted at her location. According to Google Translate, she had written, “Welcome to Miami.”

“Hey girl, where are you headed tonight?” they asked.

The television presenter has been posting a lot of content on her Instagram feed. She recently updated her account wearing a scandalous bikini that left very little to the imagination. The Inquisitr reported that she rocked a blue swimsuit top and a T-front thong. A seahorse embellishment covered the necessary, but the offering still racked up over 15,000 likes.