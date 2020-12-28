Madison Woolley Flaunts Insane Bikini Body At The Beach In Australia

Madison Woolley wowed her 584,000 Instagram followers with a brand-new update on December 28. The sizzling-hot post showed two sexy snapshots where the Australian bombshell flaunted her killer physique in a white bikini while spending a day at the beach.

In the first picture, Madison was snapped from her thighs up while enjoying the warm sunshine in her sexy bathing suit. She was dripping wet from swimming while standing with her thighs parted and angling her upper body slightly to the side. The stance showed most of her left side to the camera. The babe raised both of her hands to the back of her head, holding her wet hair in place. She was caught looking off into the distance with a pensive expression on her face.

Her lightly tanned complexion appeared to glow in the bright sunshine. The vast ocean and the blue sky full of clouds made up the scenic background of the shot.

The second snap featured the model in a similar posture. Although, the picture looked like a candid one. She closed her eyes while holding her locks with her left hand, pulling them to purge the water out.

Madison rocked an all-white two-piece swimsuit that complemented her sun-kissed skin. The top boasted lined cups and a plunging neckline, which showed her décolletage. The swimwear was held up by narrow straps with scalloped edges that clung to her shoulders for support.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms. The piece had a low waistline, which helped highlight her flat stomach and abs. The garment also boasted a high cut that helped highlight her toned thighs.

For her the occasion, Madison wore a pair of gold hoop earrings as her accessories for the day.

She paired the pics with a short caption. She wrote something about the place and added a white heart emoji. According to the geotag, Madison spent the day at the lovely Noosa Main Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

Since going live on her account, the newest share has earned more than 6,000 likes and over 40 comments. Madison’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave over her insane physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the photos, and instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Wow! You look so beautiful! I can only dream of the beach right now. It’s full of snow and gloomy days where I live. You are so lucky to live in Australia,” one of her fans commented.

“What a doll!! You look great in white, dear! Enjoy your holiday. You deserve it after all your achievements,” wrote another follower.