Laura Amy Goes Braless Under A Scandalous Lace-Up Crop Top In Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Australian fitness and bikini model Laura Amy kicked off the week on a sultry note, taking to Instagram to showcase an ultra-revealing outfit that left much of her chest exposed. The brunette beauty squeezed her busty cleavage into a racy crop top that loosely laced up in the front, going braless and showing an ample view of her voluptuous assets.

The black number clung tightly to Laura’s curves, emphasizing the 28-year-old’s buxom figure. It had white seams that gave definition to her bust, matching the wide lace-up panel gashing along the middle of her chest. A pair of undone strings draped over her midriff, drawing the eye to her chiseled abs. The top was complete with long, fitted sleeves that balanced out the scanty design.

Laura paired the piece with coordinating leisure pants that hugged her hips and thighs. The high-rise bottoms accentuated her narrow waist and sported contrasting seams that ran along the sides and front of her legs, highlighting her fit yet curvaceous physique.

Snapped in mid-profile, the babe posed against a simple, white wall that made her outfit pop. She accessorized with a glossy, caramel-colored Jacquemus handbag that complemented her highlighted tresses, holding the purse up with both hands and giving fans a peek at her fiery-red stiletto nails. A set of massive hoop earrings added just the right amount of bling. Laura pulled up her long locks into a sleek hairstyle, allowing the jewelry to be seen.

The model peered into the camera with an intense gaze as she slightly tilted her head. Her blond highlights framed her face, calling attention to her striking features. She put one leg in front of the other and arched her back, flaunting the swell of her hip. The photo cut off just above the knee, turning Laura’s hourglass curves into a focal point.

Laura tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of her eye-popping co-ord, penning a quippy caption wherein she referenced the tie-up design of her top.

Followers seemed thrilled with the smoking-hot look, judging by the numerous compliment that quickly flooded the comments section of the post.

One admirer dubbed the hottie a “black cat” in a message trailed by two dark hearts.

“Gorgeous babe,” chimed in fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, who also added a black heart emoji.

“Good lord this is insane babe,” gushed another smitten fan.

“Damm [sic] girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” raved a fourth person, leaving a string of heart eyes.