Dua Lipa Flashes Braless Sideboob Beneath Itty-Bitty Cardigan & Sits On Haunches Wearing Cutout Booty Shorts

Dua Lipa grabbed the spotlight in a risqué ensemble that she recently posted on her Instagram feed. She looked incredible in a light magenta ensemble that was skintight. The “Levitating” songstress took to social media on Sunday night with two images that showed her taking selfies of herself. The offering sparked an intense reaction from her 57.6 million fans who raced to engage with her on the platform.

The 25-year-old rocked a skintight cardigan that clung to her body in all the right places. The half-sleeves had a fringed hemline, while along the sides of the garment, the criss-cross straps added a racy element. She fastened the glittering-heart-shaped buttons, leaving the space between each button exposed. She flashed her braless torso and flaunted her sideboob and cleavage in the photos.

Dua teamed the top with its matching bottoms. The booty shorts had a criss-cross strappy pattern along the side seams, mirroring the cardigan. The bottoms clung to her slim hips and thighs, showing off the curve of her legs.

The Brit rocked sheer black stockings and long pink gloves to complete her look. Dua loaded on the bling with chunky rings over her gloved hands. Even her gold heels had a sparkly strap across the front of her foot. However, she kept her hairstyle simple, letting her dark brown tresses fall down her back gracefully.

In both photos, Dua appeared to be in a closet-like space. In the first image, she sat on her haunches in front of a large mirror. She posed in profile, tantalizing her fans with slivers of her sideboob and glowing décolletage. She put one hand on her leg and pouted her lips for a sultry pose.

The next snap showed Dua twisting her upper torso to face the mirror. She showcased a hint of cleavage as she looked directly at the lens.

Dua’s fans appreciated the update and showered her with love. The post racked up an eye-watering 2.9 million likes and close to 10,000 comments. Most of her followers left heart or flame emoji to express their thoughts, while others waxed lyrical about the photos.

One fan seemed to be a little confused.

“What are you doing? What the hell, Dua? You are stunning!” they raved.

“I love you so much, queen,” another declared their feelings.

“That outfit is lit. Can’t wait for you to visit France,” one admirer wrote.

A fourth Instagram user seemed to love the magenta hue.

“Fave color on you! That dress is insane,” they gushed.

Dua recently flashed some skin in a revealing snap. In that update, she wore fishnet tights and a cutout leather dress.