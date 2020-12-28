Kindly Myers Poses Provocatively On A Table In Sexy Lace Lingerie, Asks ‘What’s For Dinner’

Kindly Myers showcased her ample assets in a hot new Instagram post this weekend. The model went scantily clad in lingerie as she posed on a table and asked “what’s for dinner?”

The shot was staged in an ornate dining room, where Kindly was seen striking a seductive pose while sitting on top of a long table. She hung one leg over the side and placed the other flat on the floor while running a hand over the top of her platinum blond locks. Meanwhile, her piercing brown locks were affixed on the camera in front of her as she wore a sultry expression on her face with her plump lips parted in a sultry manner.

As for her look for the photo op, the Playboy hottie likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a set of pink-and-black lingerie that left little to the imagination. The racy ensemble included a pushup bra with thin shoulder straps and a deep neckline that showed off her bronzed decolletage and voluptuous chest, leaving her bountiful cleavage nearly spilling out of the number as she worked the lens.

Kindly also sported a pair of sexy panties that took her look to the next level. The piece boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. It had a frilly lace waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs. She also added a pair of black leg garters to the outfit that wrapped tightly around her leg, further highlighting her shapely thighs.

She completed the look with a pair of patent black leather pumps and stud earrings, as well as a dainty silver choker necklace for some additional bling.

The “professional smokeshow” appeared to wow her followers once again with the sizzling snap, as evidenced by the 29,000-plus likes it has amassed after just 16 hours of going live to her feed. An additional 719 notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for Kindly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Total package so hott,” one person wrote.

“Perfect body gorgeous face,” praised another fan.

“You make all lingerie look amazing,” a third follower remarked, adding a flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Spectacular pic!!” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the blond bombshell highlighted her killer curves in a tight black one-piece while posing on a dimly-lit volleyball court. That post also fared well with her fans, earning nearly 17,000 likes and 297 comments to date.