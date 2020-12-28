Kourtney Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Latest Round Of Bikini Snaps

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has some fans wondering if she’s expanding her family once again.

Taking to her account on Sunday, December 27, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got her 105 million followers talking when she shared a set of five photos that saw her rocking a bright pink bikini. The two-piece included a ribbed top with underwire-style cups and a plunging square neckline that showed off her bountiful cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also had thick shoulder straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching counterpart to Kourtney’s look boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showed off the beauty’s curvy hips and long, lean legs. It had a thick waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her trim physique while also drawing attention to what some speculated was a pregnant belly.

“Does anyone else see a baby bump or am I crazy,” one person asked in the comments section, which has received more than 3579 likes and an additional 101 responses from other fans.

“100% pregnant,” declared another follower.

“She’s definitely having Scott’s 4th baby. That’s a pregnancy belly!” remarked a third fan, theorizing that Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, was the potential father. The pair already share three children together — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Though Scott gave a social media shoutout to Kourtney earlier this month in which he dubbed her the “best baby maker in town,” the pair do not appear to have rekindled their romance. The 37-year-old has recently been linked to Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamline following his split from Sofia Richie earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister appears to be flying solo, for the time being, at least. As The Daily Mail reported, the Poosh founder published an article on her lifestyle website over the weekend autosexuality, or rather, the act of being aroused by oneself.

Though Kourtney has not addressed the new pregnancy rumors on any of her social media accounts at the time of this writing, some followers have used clues from her latest post to debunk the gossip. One user pointed out the third photo of the set specifically, which saw the star’s youngest son Reign join her in front of the mirror for a selfie.

As fans will recall, the six-year-old sported a buzzcut, and later, a mohawk, in a few recent appearances on his parents’ respective Instagram accounts. However, he still had his signature long locks in the snap, leading many to assume the photos were from a previous vacation.

The star has also not been shy about showing off her bare tummy in other recent Instagram posts, none of which seemed to display any evidence that she was with child.