Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her ‘Day After Christmas Glow’ In Scanty Nude Lingerie

Kara Del Toro treated her 1.6 million Instagram followers to a peek at her “day after Christmas glow” in a sizzling new post the weekend. The model took to her account on Saturday, December 26 to share the skin-baring snap that has earned nothing but love since going live.

The Maxim hottie posed in the bathroom for the eye-popping photo. She stood with her hips pushed out to the side, emphasizing her curvy hips as the sun flooded into the space, illuminating her flawless physique as she worked the camera. In her hands, Kara held a bottle of Bali Body’s self-tanning lotion and noted in the caption that the Australian-based brand was hosting their Boxing Day sale that boasted an amazing discount of 20 percent off their line of tanning products.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the influencer herself as she flaunted the results of her self-tanner in a set of scanty lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The 28-year-old looked hotter than ever as she showed off her gorgeous glow in a skimpy nude bra. The lingerie featured a plunging v-neckline that exposed her bountiful cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also had underwire-style cups with lace trim that further accentuated the busty display, while its thin straps helped to draw eyes to her toned shoulders and arms.

Kara also slipped into a pair of nude panties for the sizzling photo op. The garment boasted a ribbed texture and cheeky cut that showed off her shapely thighs and long, lean legs. It also had a thick waistband, which she tugged down in a teasing manner to give her audience a good look at her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

She completed her look with a stack of dainty gold chain necklaces that glistened in the bright sun. A pair of dainty hoop earrings also peeked out from underneath her long, light brown locks, giving her barely there ensemble another hint of bling.

Fans swooned over the eye-popping new addition to Kara’s feed, awarding it nearly 44,000 likes after just one day of going live. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to show the social media star some love.

“Wonderful!!! So gorgeous!!” one person wrote.

“EXQUISITE BEAUTY!” praised another fan.

“You look fabulous,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

Kara seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing in her Instagram posts. She recently rocked a chic white suit on her page, though steamed up the business casual look by going braless underneath her blazer. The upload proved to be another hit, earning more than 32,000 likes and 291 comments to date.