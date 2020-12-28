Rupert Murdoch-Owned ‘New York Post’ Tells Donald Trump To ‘Stop The Insanity’ And Admit He Lost Election

Rupert Murdoch has long been an ally of Donald Trump, but now one of the media mogul’s flagship newspapers is telling the president to “stop the insanity” and admit that he lost the election.

The New York Post on Sunday previewed a front-page editorial telling Trump to “Stop The Insanity” of his futile attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The report noted that Trump has become obsessed over the January 6 vote when Congress will certify the Electoral College vote and officially make Biden the winner. He has taken to Twitter to call on Republicans to have “courage” and challenge the tally, while allies like Michael Flynn have pushed for him to declare martial law. The newspaper called the efforts “shameful.”

The editorial went on to say that the time for legal challenges had come to an end, and now Trump must accept the outcome of the race and put his energy into helping the Republican Party hold two key Senate seats in Georgia. The seats are slated for a runoff election on January 5, the day before Congress certifies the outcome.

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous,” the editorial read. “We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Though Murdoch and his media empire — namely the right-leaning cable news network Fox News — have given more favorable coverage to the president in the past, there are reports that the relationship has grown strained. Trump has tweeted a number of attacks against Fox News in response to more critical coverage, and reports indicate that Murdoch himself intervened to help him accept the outcome of the race.

A report from The i claimed that in the days after the campaign ended, Murdoch called Trump personally to tell him it was over.

“Earlier this week Mr Murdoch spoke to Mr Trump and told him that he had lost, and that Mr Biden was going to emerge as the clear winner,” the outlet noted.

“Mr Trump did not accept that.”

The report went on to say that Murdoch also reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and asked him to urge senior Republicans not to stand with Trump on his baseless claims of massive voter fraud. That has largely not been the case, with few members of the GOP speaking out against the fraud allegations in the weeks after the race. Some have grown more critical of the effort in recent weeks, and McConnell himself has congratulated Biden on winning.