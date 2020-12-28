NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be Traded To Heat For Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk & Draft Pick

The Miami Heat are among the teams that are expected to be active on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they managed to reach the NBA Finals last season, their matchup against the reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers showed that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a better chance of capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy. One of the players that they could pursue on the market this season is All-Star point guard Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics.

In a recent article, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network suggested a hypothetical deal that would enable Walker to form the Heat’s “Big Three” with Butler and Adebayo in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the proposed scenario, Miami would be sending a package that includes Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, and a 2022 first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, Massey believes that it would be beneficial for both the Celtics and the Heat.

For the Celtics, the suggested deal would allow them to get rid of Walker’s massive salary while boosting their depth and adding another future first-rounder to their collection.

“Kemba Walker is a nice player to have, but he doesn’t fit great with Tatum being the go-to scoring option. In this trade, the Celtics would move on from a guy who doesn’t fit great and would acquire three players who could come in and improve their second unit. Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk would be nice additions that would bring some veteran experience to the bench. Come playoff time, both players would be very valuable for Boston. Kendrick Nunn is in his second season and can score the ball at a high level when called upon.”

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

For the Heat, the proposed trade would finally give them the third star that they have been looking for since they acquired Butler in the 2019 free agency. Walker may have failed to impress in his first postseason with the Celtics due to injury, but he somehow managed to establish an incredible performance in the regular season. In 56 games he played, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

When healthy, Walker would provide the Heat with a major upgrade at the point guard position and give them another All-Star who could step up and take charge of the offense in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Butler.