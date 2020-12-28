Kelsie Jean Smeby Flashes Glistening Booty In White Thong Lingerie

Kelsie Jean Smeby didn’t appear to be shy when it came to stepping in front of the camera in a body-baring ensemble for a recent Instagram upload over the weekend.

In the stunning shot, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she opted to flash her glistening booty in a white thong lingerie set. The bralette featured spaghetti straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders and fastened tightly around her bust and slim midsection.

The matching thong panties were pulled up high over her curvy hips and fit snug around her waist while exposing her nearly-bare backside and long, lean legs in the process.

Kelsie stood on a winding staircase for the shot. She had her backside facing the camera and her legs placed tightly together. Her back was arched as she rested both of her arms on the wooden banister in front of her. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Kelsie joked that she had been good all year long. She also geotagged her location as New Jersey.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side for the pic. The locks were styled in full, thick waves that cascaded down her back.

Kelsie has amassed more than 781,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans were quick to show their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first two days after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“Merry Christmas fabulous baby,” another stated.

“Absolutely yes. You are always incredibly fantastic and sexy,” a third social media user gushed.

“You seem to get better looking with every single post. This outfit is straight fire and your body looks incredible. You must work hard at the gym,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to disappoint when it comes to getting steamy in her online uploads. She’s become known for sporting racy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, skimpy tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie previously got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed on all fours in a sheer black bra with matching thong panties as she lounged in her bed. That snap was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 320 comments.