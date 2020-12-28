NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Send Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, And Draft Pick To Sixers For Tobias Harris

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran small forward Tobias Harris and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. With his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract he signed in the summer of 2019, most people believe that the Sixers are better off moving him before the 2021 trade deadline. Despite going through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, Harris is still expected to receive plenty of interest once he becomes officially available on the trading block.

One of the potential suitors of Harris on the trade market is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical deal between the Sixers and the Warriors that would bring Harris to Bay Area. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, and a 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Harris. If the deal would push through, Massey believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“For the Warriors, they would be bringing in a stretch forward who can score at a very high level. Harris averaged 19.6 points per game last season with the 76ers. He would fit in nicely in an offense that thrives on shooting the three. On the other hand, the 76ers would be moving a big contract that doesn’t fit with them anymore. Wiggins can score at a high level and could be a great supporting cast member for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Though they would be the ones that would be giving up more assets, the proposed trade would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. By sending Wiggins, Paschall, and a future first-round selection to the City of Brotherly Love, they would be receiving a veteran wingman who is more experienced and battle-tested in the playoffs. Harris may have disappointed in Philadelphia, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the same thing would happen in Golden State. Being given the opportunity to start a new journey on another title contender may help him revive his career and start living up to expectations from his lucrative contract.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal should be a no-brainer for the Sixers, especially if they are determined to get rid of Harris. In exchange for the veteran small forward, they would be acquiring a younger wingman in Wiggins who perfectly fit the timeline of franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Paschall would give the Sixers a boost in their second unit, while the future draft asset would enable them to add another young and promising talent to their roster.