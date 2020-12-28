NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Would Have Difficulty Getting Top Return In Carson Wentz Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles may be at a quarterback crossroad, but the idea of trading Carson Wentz to usher in the Jalen Hurts era might not be so easy, the team’s former president says.

The future of Wentz in Philadelphia has been thrown into question after he was benched in favor of the rookie signal caller, who has looked sharp in more limited action this year. As NESN reported, the idea of the Eagles shipping off Wentz to stick with Hurts could be more difficult, however.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner said in an interview this week that the franchise is not likely to net the same price that they paid for him, a first-round draft selection. He said the best situation for the Eagles would be to have several suitors that could drive up the price, but even then the return could only be a second-rounder.

“If you’re the Eagles right now, what you’re hoping is that there’s more than one team interested in him, or at least that you can create the perception that there is,” Banner told The Philadelphia Inquirer, via NESN. “If you can do that, then you have a chance of getting a decent pick. And by decent I mean most likely a second-round pick and maybe something else thrown in. A first-round pick, considering the contract they’re taking on and the way he’s played recently, I’m not going to completely take it off the table. But it’s unlikely.”

It is not clear how the dynamic may have changed following their 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a day in which Hurts struggled. As NJ.com noted, the rookie signal caller ended the game with 324 passing yards but completed just 54 percent of his passes, throwing two interceptions along with one touchdown. He ran for another 69 rushing yards on nine carries, but had difficulty holding onto the ball, fumbling twice and losing one of them.

As The Inquisitr reported, there are several teams pegged as potential trade partners if the Eagles were to part with Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. But the report noted that it remained unclear whether he would move back into the starting role or if the franchise would move forward with Hurts on a full-time basis. It was not clear how Banner’s assessment of the potential trade return could play into the equation, and it was not known what asking price the Eagles may be seeking if he were to go on the block.