Paige VanZant Stretches Out Against Tree In Teeny Bikini & Tells Fans What To Do To See Her Feet

Paige VanZant used a bikini pic to grab the attention of her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 27. The MMA competitor successfully nabbed over 104,000 likes during the first 10 hours the photo was live on her page, and she also made a play to rapidly increase her comment count.

In her caption, Paige seemingly tried to appeal to a certain subset of her fanbase: those with a foot fetish. She promised her followers that they would get to see her feet if her post received 5,000 comments. So far, her creative ploy has earned her just over 3,200 messages.

The image that Paige included with her humorous post only showed her from the middle of her muscular thighs up, and most of her fans seemed just fine with how much of her body was visible. She left little of her fit physique to the imagination in a pretty pink string bikini. Her top had sliding triangle cups for an adjustable fit. The right cup was nearest the camera, and it was pushed inward slightly so that the athlete exposed a fair amount of perky sideboob. Her arm was lifted straight up so that the view was unobstructed.

Her bottoms featured a movable ruched front and narrow string sides that stretched around her hips. However, unlike traditional string bikini bottoms, they did not tie.

Paige posed with her peachy posterior pressed up against a weathered trunk that appeared to belong to a palm tree. She touched the rough wood with the fingers of her right hand. On her wrist, she had stacked an array of thin beaded bracelets. Her other jewelry included her navel piercing and a gold necklace with a pendant shaped like a small lock. She wore her blond hair straight, and a soft sea breeze appeared to tease her silky tresses as she closed her eyes. Her full lips were parted a bit, making her overall facial expression appear relaxed and serene.

Bright sunlight bathed Paige’s body, creating shadows that highlighted the definition of her washboard abs. Tall green grasses and other lush vegetation formed part of the background of her peaceful pic, along with a few palm trees, a glimpse of a sandy beach, foamy white waves, and a cloud-filled blue sky.

One of the responses to her post came from her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford.

“I’m here for the feet pics,” he quipped.

“We’re almost there, boys. Have patience,” read a message from a foot fan.

“I mean. I dont care. But I guess I’ll comment for people who do,” another commenter wrote.

Paige’s popular lower extremities already made an appearance in one of her recent posts. She was pictured performing a handstand on the beach while rocking short denim cutoffs.