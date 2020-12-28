Katelyn Runck Shows Off Insane Curves In Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top And White Shorts

Fitness superstar Katelyn Runck captivated her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, December 27, when she shared a sizzling new post of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 29-year-old was captured seemingly in her home for the three-slide series, which comprised two images and one video. She was centered in every frame as she struck some sultry poses.

In the first image, she posed while on the floor, leaning into her left hand as she grabbed her hair with her right hand. She wore a pout on her face and stared directly into the camera’s lens. The left side of her figure faced the camera in the second photo as she sat with her legs crossed. She grabbed on her right leg with her right arm and looked in front of her, averting the camera’s lens. In the third slide, she moved through a number of sultry gestures, including pushing her chest out and parting her thighs while pouting.

Her long brunette hair was flipped to the right and styled straight as it fell around her shoulders and back. Her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a mauve polish.

Katelyn showcased her enviable figure in a minuscule off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves. The burnt-orange garment tightly hugged her busty assets and exposed a massive view of cleavage. The cropped number also put her chiseled midriff on display.

She teamed the top with white booty shorts that highlighted her curvy hips and perky backside. The high-rise bottoms further drew the eye to her slim core.

In the post’s caption, she shared some words of wisdom with her followers, telling them that no one can save them except themselves, specifically their “self-love and good decisions.”

She credited Lee LHGFX as the photographer/videographer behind the content.

The slideshow looked to be a big hit with Katelyn’s fans as it accumulated more than 22,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Hundreds of admirers also took to the comments section to vocalize their kind thoughts on the model’s form, stunning looks, and scanty outfit.

“Just so sooooo beautiful,” one individual commented, adding several heart-eyes symbols.

“Great advice doll, have a wonderful day Miss Goddess on Earth,” another admirer chimed in.

“Girl you are so damn beautiful,” a third fan gushed.

“Wow so beautiful, happy Sunday. Hope you have a great day. I love your outfit,” a fourth user added, filling their compliment with fire and pink heart emoji.

The bombshell often shares revealing photos of herself on Instagram. Just earlier today, she uploaded some images in which she sported a pastel floral gown with a plunging neckline and cut-outs over her midsection.