Donald Trump Reportedly Planned To Sign COVID Relief At Mar-A-Lago On Christmas Eve, Abruptly Scrapped Plans

Donald Trump was going to sign the new COVID-19 relief bill in a Christmas Eve ceremony from his Mar-a-Lago resort, but the plan was abruptly scrapped, a new report claims.

Trump has come under intense scrutiny for throwing the latest pandemic stimulus deal into chaos when he made a surprise announcement late in the week that he did not support several aspects of the measure, including the size of the $600 direct payments to Americans. Democrats backed his idea for $2,000 checks and held a vote for the larger amount, but it was thwarted by Republicans.

He has still not signed, which has allowed extended unemployment benefits to expire. As CNN reported, Trump did have plans on signing, but apparently changed course.

“On Christmas Eve, staff at Mar-a-Lago made preparations for President Donald Trump to sign the Covid-19 relief package and government funding bill, a holiday gift of relief to millions of Americans suffering in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” the report noted. “But the plan was scrapped at the last minute, two sources with knowledge of the circumstances told CNN.”

As the news outlet noted, the reports that Trump initially had plans to sign the legislation came just before he took to Twitter to offer some optimism, tweeting that there was “Good news on Covid Relief Bill” and telling people to stay tuned, but not offering further details.

Al Drago / Getty Images

It was not clear why the plan to finalize the measure were called off, but some have suggested that those close to the president are left perplexed about his recent moves. The Inquisitr reported that even those close to the president are unclear about what he intends to do next.

“Everybody in the White House is trying to figure out what’s in Trump’s head, if this is a bluff or if he’s going to carry this out,” a source told The Washington Post. “He’s been confronted with all the facts and evidence. Nobody knows what Trump is going to do. It’s a bizarre situation.”

Trump has come under fire from some members of his own party for not signing the new deal. Sen. Pat Toomey said failing to finalize the stimulus and leaving many Americans without needed benefits could leave a legacy of chaos.

Others criticized Trump for speaking out against the stimulus and then abruptly leaving to travel to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has spent the Christmas weekend tweeting and playing golf as lawmakers tried to salvage the deal.