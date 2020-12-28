Hannah Ann Sluss Shows Off Major Cleavage In Scanty Red Top

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss updated her Instagram feed with some smoking-hot snapshots of herself on Sunday, December 27, sending her 1.3 million followers into a frenzy.

The 24-year-old reality television personality was captured inside of a lit-up installation resembling a Christmas tree ornament for the three-slide series. Hannah was the center of attention in every frame as she struck a number of eye-catching poses.

In the first photo, she sat down on a couch with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out. She leaned slightly forward and rested one elbow on the couch’s backrest. She wore a wide smile and looked at the camera. The second photo showed more of her body as she smiled and crossed one leg underneath the other. The third photo displayed her entire figure as it was captured from further away.

Her long brunette locks were were styled straight as they fell down her back and over her shoulders. She wore her round-shaped nails short with a pink polish.

Her scanty ensemble was designed by Revolve, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand she frequently rocks. Her top was red, sleeveless and designed with several cut-outs over her chest and midriff, drawing the eye to both her exposed cleavage and her slim core.

Hannah teamed the blouse with high-rise black leather pants that tightly hugged her curves, highlighting her hips, booty, and tiny waist. She finished the look with ankle-high black leather boots.

She accessorized the chic ensemble with several rings, a gold bracelet and large hoop earrings.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was snapped on Rodeo Drive, a famous street in Los Angeles known for its fashion boutiques. In the caption, she expressed excitement for the new year and tagged Revolve’s Instagram handle.

More than 59,000 Instagram users have liked the sizzling series since it went live less than two hours ago. Nearly 400 fans also showed their support in the comments section, where they praised the model on her figure, her good looks, and her choice of apparel.

“Absolutely stunning Hannah Ann,” one person wrote, filling their comment with heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“You are literally radiant,” a second admirer asserted.

“Gorgeous and I love those pants by the way,” a third follower added.

“No one looks better in red than you,” a fourth individual stated.

Hannah has shared plenty of jaw-dropping looks on her social media feeds this month. On December 14, she uploaded several shots of herself in a minuscule animal-print bathing suit and cowboy boots.