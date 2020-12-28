Chanel West Coast Twerks In Glittery Booty Shorts And Football Helmet

Chanel dressed up in her take on a football uniform in a teaser for her '40 Yard Dash' music video.

Chanel West Coast took advantage of the increased interest in football that occurs every Sunday by promoting her new music video for “40 Yard Dash” on December 27.

The 32-year-old recording artist shared a teaser clip for the video on her Instagram page, and it included numerous nods to one of America’s favorite sports. In a few scenes, Chanel rocked her own racy version of a football uniform. Her all-black athletic ensemble included high-waisted booty shorts that showed off her shapely derrière. The bottoms featured a few white accents, including stripes on the sides and a crisscross drawstring detail on the front.

All of the pieces that the Ridiculousness star wore were studded with glittering rhinestones allover. Her matching bra top featured revealing demi cups and white stripes that traced their curved shape. Over it, she wore a tiny jersey with the number “40” emblazoned on the front. It was cropped so short that it left her entire bust area exposed.

She paid attention to detail, adding a pair of knee pads and a silver helmet to her look. The latter was topped with a long blond ponytail. The tips of the thick hairpiece reached her peachy backside. In lieu of a pair of spikes, Chanel wore towering clear shoes over her knee-high socks. Her footwear had tall, spike-like heels and a clear toe platform.

She showed off her dance moves on a few different sets, including one designed to look like the green turf of a football field, complete with hash marks. She dropped it low and twerked in slow motion while the “40 Yard Dash” audio played.

Chanel got her own “CWC” logo, which was designed to look the NFL’s iconic shield emblem. She spoofed the network’s player intro graphics with her own that identified her as a member of the Los Angeles Superstars.

Chanel also rocked a sassy striped referee costume while dancing with a group of backup dancers clad in their own sporty attire. The women continued showing off their sexy moves on a locker room set. A third filming location was illuminated by fixtures designed to look like large stadium lights.

Chanel’s Instagram followers gave the rapper’s latest video and song plenty of rave reviews, and her appearance also grabbed her admirers’ attention.

“Love what you are doing,” wrote one fan.

“This song slaps,” read another comment.

“You’re a smoke show babe!!! So hot!!” gushed a third viewer.

While Chanel’s fans might enjoy watching her shake her booty, she can wow them simply by standing still. A photo of the singer rocking a white turtleneck was recently met with similar enthusiasm.