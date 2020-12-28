Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Nothing But Black Fishnet Tights & Stiletto Heels

Abigail Ratchford left little to the imagination for her latest Instagram update over the weekend. The self proclaimed “queen of curves” showed off her hourglass figure as she opted for an attention grabbing ensemble.

In the sexy pics, Abigail opted to go topless. She showed off plenty of skin as her toned arms and shoulders were completely bare. Her naked chest also drew the eye as she flaunted her eye-popping cleavage.

She added a pair of black fishnet tights that clung to her voluptuous hips and round booty as they hugged her long, lean legs. The garment also wrapped snugly around her tiny waist.

Abigail may have gone with little clothing, but she didn’t skimp when it came to her accessories. She dazzled in a pair of long, black gloves that reached all the way to her elbows. She added a set of stiletto heels as well. The shoes had sparkling cuffs that wrapped around her ankles. She included even more glam with a pair of dangling earrings.

In the first photo, Abigail sat on a set of steps. She had her knees pressed together as she wrapped her arms around her bare chest and hugged it tightly. She leaned forward with her hair over one eye and wore a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured Abigail turning her body to the side. She covered her breasts with one hand and placed the other hand on her leg just above her shoes. Her back was arched and her knees were bent as she leaned her head back and had her lips parted.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose curls. The locks cascaded down her back and fell over her shoulders.

Abigail’s over 9.1 million followers made short work of showing their love for the pics. The photos garnered more than 46,000 likes within the first three hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 800 messages during that time.

“Why are you so perfect,” one follower stated.

“Babe. You are stunning,” declared another.

“Each post of yours just gets better and better,” a third user wrote.

“So sultry! One of my fave looks,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her uploads. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Abigail went topless in her previous IG post while wearing just some white bikini bottoms. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 124,000 likes and over 2,700 comments.