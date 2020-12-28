Marco Rubio ‘Desperately’ Trying To Win Over Trump Voters By Accusing Anthony Fauci Of Lying, Report Says

Sen. Marco Rubio is coming under fire after he accused Anthony Fauci of lying about coronavirus, with a report claiming that he is desperately trying to appeal to Donald Trump’s voter base ahead of a potential primary challenge from the president’s daughter.

Raw Story noted the backlash that the Florida senator has faced after tweeting an attack against Fauci, claiming that the nation’s top expert on infectious disease has been lying about several aspects of the pandemic including the effectiveness of masks. The report noted that amid rumors Ivanka Trump will run a primary challenge in 2022, Rubio “appears to be desperately trying to appeal to the far-right supporters of President Donald Trump.”

“Dr. Fauci lied about masks in March. Dr. Fauci has been distorting the level of vaccination needed for herd immunity,” Rubio tweeted. “It isn’t just him. Many in elite bubbles believe the American public doesn’t know ‘what’s good for them’ so they need to be tricked into ‘doing the right thing.’ ”

As Raw Story noted, Fauci’s statements about masks came at a time when public health experts were still learning about the nature of the virus, and that he corrected information about the effectiveness of facial coverings to slow transmission of the coronavirus.

Newsweek reported that Rubio’s attack on Fauci’s credibility drew a swift backlash online, with many calling his information inaccurate or misleading. The report added that Rubio and other GOP colleagues had already been under intense scrutiny for receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a time when they are available mostly to front-line medical workers, with critics saying they jumped the line. These critics have also accused many Republicans of failing to take the pandemic seriously or supporting Trump as he flouted social distancing guidelines and made statements downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, but were still taking the vaccine at a time it is not available to the general public.

As The Inquisitr reported, many believe that Ivanka Trump is planning to move to Florida full-time so that she can challenge Rubio for his Senate seat. In an op-ed for CNN, journalist Allison Jane Smith said that Ivanka Trump could ultimately become a presidential candidate and would likely adopt her father’s strategy and inherit his voter base. Smith wrote that she would likely be a “Trump Republican,” not beholden to GOP.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

“The wording is significant. She’s not a Republican, free and clear. Her allegiance is to her father — and the Trump Republican dynasty,” she wrote.