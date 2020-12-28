Laura Marie Goes Full Bombshell In ‘Sexy Lil Lingerie Piece’

Laura Marie went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday. The gorgeous brunette let it all hang out as she got steamy in front of the camera.

In the racy photo, Laura opted for a daring garment, which she called a “sexy” lingerie piece. The black bodysuit boasted see-through material over the chest with lace detailing. The straps were thin to show off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured daring cutouts over her bust and midsection to flaunt her ample cleavage and insane abs.

The lingerie wrapped snugly around her petite waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy was also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with a simple black choker around her neck.

Laura sat on her knees on top of a white fur rug for the shot. She had legs apart and her back arched as she pushed her booty out and pulled her shoulders back. She rested one hand on her leg as the other tugged at her bodysuit. Her head was turned while she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, a blue velour sofa could be seen, as well as a gray chair with a printed cushion. A green plant was also visible behind her. In the caption, Laura revealed that she was loving her outfit.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 9,600 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Very pretty baby nice body wow,” one follower remarked.

“You are a goddess I love you,” another wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous Laura absolutely beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Baby u look extremely gorgeous,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy looks that contour to the curves of her body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for an animal-print bikini with the top untied. To date, that post has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments.