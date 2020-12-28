Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Thong Bikini For Sizzling New Instagram Post

Fitness star Katya Elise Henry seemingly sent temperatures soaring around the world on Sunday, December 27, when she shared a sizzling new Instagram post of herself in a tiny bikini.

The 26-year-old bombshell was captured in front of a gray wall for the three-slide series, which consisted of two images and a video.

In the first frame, Katya posed with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her famous curves. She had her left hand up to her face, likely to keep the sun out of her eyes, and her right hand on her right thigh. The model pouted as she directed her strong stare towards the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe. Her booty took center stage in the second photo, which displayed the back of her figure. The third slide featured a short clip of her propping her derriere out and slowly whipping her hair back and forth.

Her long brunette locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down to her lower back. Her long square-cut nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with French tips.

She flaunted her insane figure in a tiny powder blue bikini. Her top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back and two triangular cups that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Her matching thong bottoms also highlighted her curves, especially her hips, backside, and tiny waist.

She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet on her left wrist, small diamond earrings, several minimalist-styled rings and a gold necklace with a cross pendant.

In the post’s caption, she shared a lengthy message with her multitude of followers, telling them the things she is grateful for and what she hopes to manifest in the new year. She also promoted and tagged her fitness brand, Workouts By Katya.

The jaw-dropping series was quickly met with a great deal of approval and support from social media users, garnering more than 98,000 likes in less than one hour. Additionally, more than 340 fans spoke out in admiration for the model’s enviable physique, good looks, and revealing bathing suit in the comments section.

“Damnnnn Katya you look very pretty and fine girl. What a beautiful body you have,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a string of fire, kiss-face, red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this post, you are a magnet for all things possible,” a second fan chimed in.

“It’s the natural beauty for me,” a third admirer gushed.

“Pure perfection baby,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model often stuns her social media followers with breathtaking content. On December 20, she posted a smoking-hot snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy Mrs. Santa Clause lingerie set.