Niece Waidhofer Presents Her Pert Posterior In Cheeky Thong & Flannel Shirt

Model and Instagram star Niece Waidhofer raised temperatures once again on Sunday evening by updating her timeline with an alluring, rear-view capture that put a spotlight on her pert posterior. In the photo post, the thirst-inducing 30-year-old was snapped from behind in little more than a cheeky, Brazilian-style thong and a flannel shirt.

While the emphasis was clearly on her compact, yet shapely derrière in the provocative picture, her striking face was similarly eye-catching. Waidhofer’s magnetic mug was pleasingly illuminated by the light coming through the cracks in a set of window blinds she faced while striking her pose.

In the caption, Waidhofer likened herself to a “blow up doll” of Percy Jackson and Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario and jokingly indicated that she was available on Wish.com. Although there are definitely similarities in appearance between the two women, Waidhofer’s fans clearly appreciated her own unique beauty in the uploaded photo.

Less than an hour after going live, the Texas native’s tempting post was closing in on its 40,000th like. Moreover, the comments section had been bombarded by people who were compelled to publicly swoon over her sultry display. As of this writing, more than 600 replies had been left.

“Damn… that apple bottom….. [multiple fire emoji],” wrote one fan of the social media sensation’s bodacious backside.

“Hmmm yes, those blinds really tie the room together,” joked a second commenter.

“My god you are beautiful,” exclaimed another enamored admirer. “This is fantASStic @niecewaidhofer.”

“Alexandra has got nothing on you,” opined a fourth follower.

Waidhofer’s head was turned to her right in the medium shot as the camera captured her from behind. As such, her face could be seen with a significant level of detail from over her shoulder. Her plump, pink-hued lips were parted slightly, revealing some of her teeth and her blue-gray eyes were focused away from the device’s lens. All the while, her exceedingly dark mane draped over her back and extended down to the top of her booty.

She wore a black-and-white flannel shirt with sleeves that were rolled up just below her elbows. The garment appeared to be knotted, which caused its hem to rise up, leaving Waidhofer’s waist and lower back bare.

In the lower third of the frame, Waidhofer’s perfectly round cheeks were prominently presented. The overall curvature of her famously shapely midsection was thoroughly enhanced by the way in which she crossed one thigh over the other as she posed.

A few days before breaking hearts with her latest booty pic, Waidhofer leaned on her nerd cred by posing as a scantily-clad ringwraith from Lord of the Rings in an update.