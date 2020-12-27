Donald Trump Wants To Leave United States ‘In Ruins’ So He Can Blame Joe Biden, Reporter Suggests

Donald Trump is trying to create as much damage and chaos as he can before leaving the White House so he can blame Joe Biden for the situation and help his 2024 run, a reporter claims.

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar said he believes Trump is aiming to create destruction on his way out of office in order to help his campaign to return to the White House.

“Trump wants to burn it all down & leave US in ruins because it’ll give him something to blame Biden for,” Rupar tweeted. “He’s 100% self-interested. He could run in 2024 on the country being a mess, even if he created it. This is why it was such a disaster for a deranged person to become POTUS.”

There have been a number of reports claiming that Trump will plan to run for president again in the next cycle, and could announce his next run almost immediately after leaving office next month. A report last month from The Washington Post claimed that he had been telling people close to him that he wants to publicly announce his campaign by the end of the year in order to seize an advantage against potential opponents.

“One adviser who recently spoke with the president said that Trump told him he planned to announce a new campaign in three weeks, and that he wanted to act quickly to try to freeze the large field of prospective Republican 2024 presidential candidates,” the report noted.

Others have joined Rupar in suggesting that Trump is aiming to create chaos in his remaining weeks in office. He made a surprise announcement late last week that he did not support a bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus, speaking out against some of the spending and calling for stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000 from $600. Trump did not sign the legislation, causing extended unemployment benefits to expire at midnight on Sunday.

Democrats immediately backed the president’s call for larger checks, holding a vote trying to increase the amount that ultimately failed when Republicans objected.

Trump has come under fire for retreating to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while negotiations continued, with even some members of his own party speaking out against his lack of involvement in the process. As The Inquisitr reported, Sen. Pat Toomey called on Trump to sign the measure, saying that he risked his legacy being known for “chaos and misery and erratic behavior” if he were to allow it to expire.