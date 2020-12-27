Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Her Booty In Satin Lingerie With Side Slit

Stassie stretched her body out in a bralette and shorts trimmed with lace.

Stassie Karanikolaou got sensual for the latest addition to her Instagram page, a steamy pic that showed her flaunting her voluptuous figure in enticing intimate apparel.

The 23-year-old model wore a sexy lingerie set crafted out of blush satin. Her top was a bralette that fit her pneumatic chest like a glove. It featured seamed triangle cups and a supportive elastic band underneath the bust. The piece’s lack of padding and underwire allowed it to simply enhance the natural shape of Stassie’s ample cleavage instead of dramatically altering it.

The top had contrasting narrow black shoulder straps. Floral lace in the same dark color trimmed the low neckline and sides of the piece for a romantic finish.

Stassie’s matching bottoms were a pair of tiny sleep shorts that failed to completely cover her thick booty. They had high waistline that hid the influencer’s bellybutton from view. The shorts’ design differed from that of the top in that they had a somewhat loose fit. This was due in part to a large slit on the left side. The revealing detail was trimmed with the same lace used on the bralette, and the embellishment also added a little more length to the garment’s daringly short hemline.

The model highlighted the side slit by standing with her left thigh lifted up to stretch the opening out. She also raised her arms up high over her head, lengthening her torso and accentuating the toned condition of her flat stomach.

Stassie’s brunette hair tumbled over the sides of her busty chest in long, loose waves. She posed against a rose-colored plaster wall, and her entire pic had a warm, rosy appearance. Her deep tan stood out in sharp contrast with all the pink, as did her piercing blue eyes. The corners of her plump pout were slightly down-turned, making her facial expression look somewhat steely.

Her pic proved to be popular with her 9.5 million followers, who smashed the like button over 300,000 times in a span of two hours.

“How can someone be so so pretty,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Thank you for sharing. My god you are gorgeous!!!” added another admirer.

“Call 911, you’re on fire,” a third message read.

“You’re so pretty, I wanna cry,” commented a fourth Instagrammer.

Stassie’s set was from Fashion Nova, and her photoshoots for the online retailer always attract the attention of her Instagram audience. As reported by The Inquisitr, she also received rave reviews after modeling a skintight all-brown ensemble sold by the clothing company.